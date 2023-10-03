She Thinks Her Mom’s Boyfriend Has A Crush On Her, And His Behavior Has Made Her Feel Really Uncomfortable

This 23-year-old woman’s mother currently has a boyfriend, who is 45. And for a while now, the guy’s behavior has started to make her deeply uncomfortable.

It all began when her mom first started dating her boyfriend about one year ago.

Well, in the beginning, things actually seemed okay.

“But as time went on, I couldn’t help but feel that he was acting inappropriately towards me,” she recalled.

Apparently, the guy would often make remarks that just felt too personal or friendly. Sometimes, the comments were also just downright uncomfortable.

For example, her mom’s boyfriend had complimented her body before– which she thought was inappropriate.

It’s also not uncommon for him to insist that they hug for periods of time, which she thinks are longer than necessary.

“And the situation escalated when I began noticing him invading my personal space,” she added.

In fact, the guy would just linger in her bedroom, even though he didn’t have any reason for being in there. Her mom’s boyfriend also often looked at her in a weird way that made her creeped out.

