She’s Worried That Her Preschooler Son Is Showing Psychopathic Signs

This mom just celebrated her 24th birthday, and she is married to a man who is significantly older than she is.

Her husband is 37-year-old, but they met back when she was newly 18 and he was 32. She instantly got pregnant, and they now have a son who is five. She’s a stay-at-home mom, and her husband works from home.

Right around when her son turned three, he began to behave atrociously, and it has not stopped in the two years since it popped up.

Her son will hit her husband and attack him over absolutely nothing. If her husband tells her son to sit in time out, he blows up. Her son has also told her husband that he’s going to “choke him.”

Her son does not go to daycare, although he just started preschool, and she is all over what he watches on TV, so it’s not like his behavior is stemming from something he’s mimicking.

“Taking him in the store is a nightmare,” she explained. “At 5-years-old, he still runs off, takes things off the shelves, throws massive fits, and we have to take him to the car.”

“He’s broken my things in my house. Thrown cars at light fixtures and busted the glass, knocked over things, threw my bowl, he’s broke, I don’t know how many toys. He tells me he has broken things on purpose, so we will “buy him more.”

Her son will tell her to stop talking, and his lack of respect has driven her to tears. Her son has also punched pictures of animals in his books and talked about poking out the eyes on his stuffed animals.

She has no idea what to do, especially since her son’s preschool teacher swears he’s an angel when he’s there.

