Apples And Cinnamon Are The Ultimate Fall Flavor Duo, And She’s Sharing How To Combine These Two Classic Ingredients To Create A Delicious Cinnamon Roll Apple Crumble

There are some flavor combinations that belong together without a doubt, such as peanut butter and jelly, strawberry and banana, or grilled cheese and tomato soup.

And, of course, the ultimate food duo that just screams fall is apples and cinnamon.

TikToker Kyla Marie Charles (@kylamariecharles) is sharing a fall dessert recipe, and it just so happens to be a delicious cinnamon roll apple crumble. This dessert calls for only two ingredients, making it incredibly low-maintenance.

Since it takes just a few minutes to prepare, it means that you get to spend less time in the kitchen and have more time to be present with your family.

All you need to make this fall treat is a tube or two of pre-made cinnamon rolls and a can of apple pie filling from the grocery store. First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Next, cut up the cinnamon rolls into bite-sized pieces and add them into an eight-by-eight greased baking dish. Then, combine them with the apple pie filling.

Bake it for 45 minutes to an hour until it’s cooked all the way through and has a golden brown color. You can even make it in a slow cooker.

Prepare the dessert the same way, but cook it on high for three to four hours or on low for six to eight hours.

Finally, drizzle on the icing that should’ve come with the pre-made cinnamon rolls. If your rolls come out doughy, try letting it cook for longer. Using a shallower pan can also make all the difference.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.