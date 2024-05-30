Here’s How To Make A Rainbow Grilled Cheese To Brighten Up Your Day

One of my favorite foods will forever be a grilled cheese sandwich. It’s the ultimate comfort food, with buttery toasted bread and delicious gooey melted cheese.

While a classic grilled cheese is always going to be reliable and easy to whip up, I’d like to have a throwback moment and remind you about the rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches that filled our social media feeds back in the day.

The rainbow grilled cheese, a creation filled with tye-dye-looking colorful cheeses, first gained popularity when Instagram food blogger @hxfoodiexblogger shared photos of a uniquely flavored rainbow grilled cheese from a restaurant in Hong Kong named Kala Toast.

Their rainbow grilled cheese was beautiful-looking and extra special in its preparation, as every cheese color had its own flavor.

Some of the flavor profiles found in their sandwich were basil, lavender, tomato, and straight-up cheese.

After the concept of a rainbow grilled cheese took off, people began making their own versions with different types of bread and cheese, often omitting the unique flavors of the original and sticking with a more classic flavor.

As we get closer to summer and want to feed our kids (or our inner children) more fun foods or even celebrate Pride month with rainbow-colored fun, it’s time to bring the rainbow grilled cheese sandwich back.

If you’re interested in enjoying a rainbow grilled cheese this summer, here’s how to make one.

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

