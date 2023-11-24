Every Bride Wants Luscious Locks On Their Big Day, So Here’s How To Care For Your Hair And Improve Its Health As You Countdown To Say “I Do”

Picture this: your wedding date is right around the corner, and it’s probably a day you’ve envisioned in serious detail.

You’ve got the perfect dress and a magical venue, and, of course, you want to look your absolute best.

But what’s a key part of this picture? Your hair!

Whether you’re dreaming of a classic updo, cascading waves, or a chic pixie cut, healthy hair can make all the difference– both in person and in your wedding photos. So, here’s how you can ensure your locks are looking seriously lustrous for the big day.

Early Bird Gets The Worm

Just like Rome, healthy hair isn’t built in a day. So, as you plan your wedding months in advance, also start focusing on your hair health early.

You should aim to begin at least six months before your wedding. This gives your hair ample time to recover from any damage and grow.

Plus, it’s a great way to de-stress, focusing on self-care amidst the inevitable chaos of wedding planning.

Nutrition Matters

