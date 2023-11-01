Her Coworker Tried To Call Her Out For Leaving The Office Earlier Than Everyone Else, So She Basically Said That She Has A Life Outside Of Work Unlike Him

This 25-year-old woman just started working at a new office as a junior web developer, and her work day begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. So, once the clock strikes 6:00 p.m., she always starts to pack up her things.

Sure, she knows that other employees in her office do work later– until about 7:00 p.m. But they choose to do that.

She, on the other hand, likes to leave once her contracted hours are up– even if she’s the first person to head home.

“Most of them are still working while I leave, and yes, I do feel a bit guilty about it,” she admitted.

Just yesterday, though, one of her older male colleagues confronted her and tried to rag on her for going home at 6:00 p.m.

It all began when she went to leave, and her coworker asked her to stay later. At that point, she told him that it was already closing time and her shift had ended. So, she was honest about wanting to go home.

But, rather than understanding that, her coworker asked her why she always left before everyone else in the office. Then, he even lectured her about “not having a work ethic.”

“He said I should stay loyal to my company and work more so that people will take me seriously,” she added.

Now, she tried to tell her coworker that even though she always leaves work on time, she is never late to work. Plus, 6:00 p.m. is her office’s official closing time, so she is not legally obligated to work any later than that.

