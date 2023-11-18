Her Sisters Keep Using Her Beauty Products Even Though She Tells Them Not To, So She Wants To Put Hair Remover In Her Leave-In Conditioner To Teach Them A Lesson

Right now, this 21-year-old woman is living at home due to financial reasons.

So, she’s saving money by living with her father, stepmother, sister, and four stepsisters.

Annoyingly, one of her sisters always uses her personal hygiene products without asking for permission, and recently, she used her pricey leave-in conditioner.

“I just went to take a shower to find that the bottle has been squished and is half-empty already. I’ve used that bottle twice, maybe three times already, and it’s already half-gone,” she said.

When she’s used this leave-in conditioner, she only uses a tiny amount for her hair because a little product goes a long way, so it wouldn’t make any sense for the bottle to be half-empty after only three uses at the maximum.

It was obvious that someone else in the house had been using it.

“I’ve had issues with my sisters using my stuff since before I even turned 18,” she explained.

She was 16-years-old when she and her father moved in with her stepmother and her stepsister, and the problems started not long after. By this point, she was already buying things with her own money.

Over the years, she’s told all of her stepsisters, as well as her sister, to stop using her stuff, but none of them have come clean about who the culprit was.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.