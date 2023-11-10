Her Two Nieces Stole $200 From Her Daughter’s Bedroom During Her Daughter’s Birthday Party, So She Banned Her Nieces From Her Home For Three Years

This woman recently threw a party at home for her daughter’s thirteenth birthday, and a bunch of her daughter’s cousins were in attendance.

Her daughter also happened to leave $200 out on a dresser in a bedroom, and just a few hours into the party, her daughter realized that the money was missing.

At that point, she asked if anyone had gone into her daughter’s bedroom, and her daughter gave her the names of two cousins– her nieces.

So, she went to her husband and told him what had happened. But he just told her to “drop it” and claimed he would replace their daughter’s money.

“But of course, I didn’t drop it and confronted one of the cousins and their mother,” she recalled.

Her sister-in-law– her niece’s mother– immediately became upset after she accused her niece of stealing, though.

So, she was forced to point out how she wasn’t accusing her niece of anything; she was simply asking what happened to the money.

Judging by the look on her niece’s face, she knew that the girl was guilty, too.

However, nothing else happened until the following weekend– when she saw her other sister-in-law and niece.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.