He’s Talking About How Swedish People Typically Don’t Feed Guests Who Are Visiting Their Homes

To outsiders, Swedish culture can seem extremely eccentric and quite exotic. What’s completely normal in Sweden can be viewed as incredibly rude in other cultures.

TikToker Kevin Nguyen (@notkevinnguyen46) is talking about a phenomenon called “Swedengate,” using examples of various social media posts from different people who have experienced Swedengate to enrich his discussion.

Swedengate refers to Swedish food culture. When it comes to mealtime, Swedes typically don’t feed guests who might just happen to be visiting their homes.

“As a rule, Swedish people don’t serve food to guests (particularly to other children who are playing at their house) so as to not mess up any dinner plans their family might have instead,” Kevin wrote in the caption of his video.

According to a Reddit post, one user recalled visiting a Swedish friend’s house and was asked to stay upstairs in his friend’s room while the family ate dinner together.

This practice is not restricted to Sweden. In fact, it’s pretty common across all Scandinavian and some northern European countries.

People from North America, southern Europe, and Asia tend to have difficulty understanding the concept.

For example, in Indonesia, people will cook extra food every day just in case friends, family, or neighbors stop by unannounced during mealtimes.

One Twitter user explained that Swedes cook very precise portions for the people they expect to feed, namely their family.

