His Daughter Opened Up All Of His Wife’s Birthday Presents And Ate Her Cake, So He Told Her She Can Move Out Since She Hates Her So Much

This man has a 20-year-old daughter who is currently attending college while living at home with him and his wife.

Although his daughter does have a dorm room on campus, she does not live there at all. He adores his daughter, but she can be a bit much, and drama is there wherever she goes.

He was really hoping his daughter would grow out of her dramatic phase, but he didn’t get that lucky.

She’s the kind of girl who can’t keep any friends and claims it’s because everyone is jealous of her, so she literally doesn’t have any friends at college.

Anyway, he got married to his wife only two years ago, and as for his daughter’s mom, she was never a part of their lives, and he never married her.

It was a big adjustment for his daughter to have to share him with his wife, but he did everything right to try to acclimate her.

He only introduced his daughter to his wife after he seriously dated her for two years. He did not force them to have a relationship, and he did not allow his wife to punish his daughter.

His daughter still struggled, so he put her in therapy, and he went too. His daughter then turned 18 and decided to stop going, and he can’t exactly force her.

Since then, his daughter has made it completely impossible to have a relationship with his wife. Anytime his wife makes food and tells his daughter it is ready, his daughter gets angry and insists his wife is annoying her.

