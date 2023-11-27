His Girlfriend Refuses To Travel Anywhere By Plane Because She Shares The Same Name As Someone On The “No Fly List” And Always Runs Into Issues, But He Doesn’t Understand Why She Doesn’t Just Try To Do Anything About It

This man and his girlfriend, 22, have been dating for eight months. Unfortunately, his girlfriend shares the same name as someone on the no-fly list.

Because of this, she and her family encountered problems at the airport, and it’s been an issue for her whole life.

When she was a toddler, it was obvious that she wasn’t the same person as the one with the same name on the no-fly list.

His girlfriend was born in Canada, and her parents are both citizens of Canada as well. She has never been in any sort of legal trouble, and nor have her parents.

Every time her family ran into problems while trying to take a flight, they were always able to eventually get the issue resolved so that they could board the plane, but it was definitely a hassle.

As an adult, his girlfriend has only tried to take a flight once.

“She ended up not being allowed on the flight, and she ended up missing her flight and then not being allowed on the next flight she had been transferred to,” he said.

“Finally, she was allowed to fly, but by then, she had missed her connecting flight, and she ended up not going and just getting a refund on everything.”

This was all stressful enough, but she had to fight to get a refund on the original flight she booked.

