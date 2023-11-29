Juggling Your Job And Your Big Day Doesn’t Have To Be A Drag: Here Are Some Tried And True Tips For Planning A Wedding While Also Working A Nine-To-Five

Let’s face it: wedding planning is like taking on a second job but with more cake tastings and fewer coffee breaks.

If you’re balancing a 9-to-5 while trying to organize the best day of your life, you’re not alone. It’s like being a superhero, but instead of a cape, you’ve got a planner and a stack of bridal magazines.

Don’t worry, though. With these tried-and-true tips, you’ll manage to navigate through this exciting (and admittedly, a bit overwhelming) journey.

Maximize Your Lunch Hour

Your lunch break is an untapped goldmine for wedding planning. This daily hour can be your sanctuary for making important calls to photographers, florists, or caterers.

Create a lunchtime agenda at the beginning of each week, outlining specific tasks like comparing vendor quotes, selecting invitation designs, or finalizing your playlist.

Also, consider quick bites or meal preps to ensure you’re nourishing yourself while you tick off those wedding to-dos.

The Art Of Delegation

Think of your wedding team as your personal board of directors. Then, assign roles based on their strengths.

