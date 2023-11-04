Pups Deserve To Feel Pampered In Their Old Age, So Here’s How To Make Your Home More Comfortable For A Senior Dog

For most of us dog owners, our dogs are official members of our family and receive the same amount of love a close relative would.

When our pups get older and enter their senior years, it can be a bit scary, and some of us almost want to deny their age because the thought of fewer years with our dog frightens us.

However, dogs can still make wonderful memories and live great lives after entering their senior years and will thrive if you give them the support they need.

So, if your beloved dog has just hit the senior mark or you’re considering rescuing an older dog and making it a member of your family, here are a few ways you can make your home more comfortable for a senior dog.

Get an orthopedic bed.

It can be really sad to see your senior dog start to struggle to jump up in your bed or onto the couch every night when, in the past, they would leap right up to get a good night’s sleep with you. If your older dog can’t get into bed with you anymore and needs to start sleeping on the floor, treat them to a nice orthopedic bed that’ll be great for their joints!

There are tons of orthopedic dog bed options online for dogs of all shapes and sizes, making it easy to give your older friend the good sleep they need.

Cover your hardwood floors.

One of the biggest issues senior dogs have is getting up and steadying themselves on hardwood floors. They can go from speedy little puppies that get the zoomies throughout your living room to creaky old guys who have difficulty standing up without slipping.

