She Freaked Out On Her Mom For Sharing Photos Of Her Wedding Dress On Social Media, And She’s Worried Her Fiancé May Have Seen Them

This 34-year-old woman has been engaged for the last two years, and although she has tried hard to find the wedding dress of her dreams, she has had no such luck.

After not finding anything she liked, she set out to make her own wedding dress, and it’s been a work in progress for more than a year.

She’s coming close to finally completing it, and she said that, basically, she just has some glamorous finishing touches to add to make her dress really pop.

Now, her 54-year-old mom has been all over her to see what her wedding dress looks like, and so far, she has not given her any information.

She thinks her mom is so excited since she has never been married, and they never traditionally shopped for wedding dresses together at a boutique.

She has been keeping the details of her dress top secret, so that has been fueling her mom’s desire to know what it looks like as well.

“Well, after 8 months of my mother asking every day either via text, call, or in person about my dress, “Does it have sleeves?” “What kind of neckline did you choose?” etc…I decided maybe if I give her a tiny taste, she might tone it down a little on the constant questions,” she explained.

“So I told her the dress is NOT complete yet, but I sent her 2 pictures of my dress (on my sewing room mannequin) front and back, and told her she would have to wait until my wedding to see the finished dress.”

She sent two photos to her mom yesterday evening at approximately 9 p.m., thinking it would make her mom calm down, and then she went off to bed.

