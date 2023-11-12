She Hid A Piece Of Birthday Cake From An Obese Coworker Who Was Suffering From Serious Health Problems, And Her Coworker Was Furious

Eight years ago, this woman, who was 23 at the time, was going to work in the office for the night shift.

During her shifts, she worked with three other co-workers who were in their late 40s and early 50s.

One night, while working, she was responding to emails on her computer.

She opened an email she’d received from the receptionist, who worked in the office during the day, telling her that there was some leftover birthday cake from a party in the fridge that she was welcome to have.

“She also said something along the lines of, ‘Make sure Linda doesn’t overdo it. Save her a small piece or make sure she doesn’t have any at all,'” she said.

Linda, one of her co-workers, was in her early 50s and nearly 450 pounds.

Due to obesity, Linda struggled with concerning health issues.

Water leaked out of Linda’s legs, she had breathing problems, couldn’t walk long distances, and fainted often.

Understandably, she was worried about Linda, and several times, she became extremely overwhelmed because she was so scared for her.

