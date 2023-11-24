She Isn’t Ready To Adopt The Child She’s Fostering, Even Though The Agency Is Pressuring Her To

People who opt to be foster parents are amazing. The way people open their homes to children going through an extremely difficult time is selfless and a very difficult job.

While many foster parents decide to adopt their foster kids or become legal guardians, others prefer to remain solely foster parents.

One woman is unsure of what to do after the agency that brought her the longest foster child she’s ever had began pressuring her to become his legal guardian.

She’s been a foster parent for a few years now. She’s single and has no kids of her own. Other than being a foster mom, she works a job with a decent income that allows her to live comfortably.

She’s had one boy who came to her as a foster child when she first started her journey as a foster parent, and he’s been with her ever since.

“I’ve had several others in the home while I’ve had him, but they’ve all gone back to their parents while he’s been with me this entire time,” she said.

“He calls my parents grandma and grandpa and all of my siblings and their kids’ aunts, uncles, and cousins. We’ve all made a point to make him feel [like] part of the family while he’s been with me. This is the first time in his life he’s stayed in one place for so long and with the same person. This is also the longest he’s been in one school.”

Recently, the agency that placed this boy with her has started pressuring her into becoming his legal guardian, which would be a better situation than adopting him. They’re aware of how comfortable he is in her home, how long he’s been there, etc.

However, she’s on the fence as to whether or not she should become her foster child’s legal guardian for several reasons.

