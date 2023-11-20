She Lives In An A-Frame Home That’s Woodsy Yet Chic And Only Cost A Total Of $83,000

If you ever wished you could escape into nature, but the idea of living in a traditional log cabin doesn’t seem appealing, there’s a way for you to blend the nostalgia of a cabin in the woods with a sleek, modern aesthetic.

That’s right, you don’t have to give up architectural sophistication in order to embrace a simpler, slower-going lifestyle. The A-frame house has captured the attention of both homeowners and architects alike.

With its distinctive triangular shape and large windows, an A-frame house exudes a unique style that isn’t really seen in the housing market.

The trendy, cutting-edge design elements infused with the quaint charm of its rustic interiors allow you to have the best of both worlds.

TikToker Summer Ginther (@summerginther) lives in southern Illinois, and she’s showing off her A-frame house, citing it as the most affordable home she’s ever lived in.

In November of 2021, she bought a home built in 1974 and spent a year making pretty big changes to it, along with a few smaller tweaks to incorporate some of her own personality.

She paid a total of $83,000 for her A-frame home and spent $40,000 for the home makeover, using a home renovation loan. The monthly mortgage payment for the house is $480.

Originally, the cabin had three bedrooms, but she had one of the upstairs bedrooms removed to create the vaulted ceiling that is characteristic of A-frame houses.

That left the master bedroom and one other bedroom available. In the kitchen, a pink refrigerator and colorful wall tiles were added.

