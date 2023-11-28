She Voiced Concerns About Her Husband’s Spending Habits As They Near Retirement, But He Just Keeps Telling Her That Since He “Makes All The Money,” She Doesn’t Get To Have A Say

This woman and her husband have been married for over 30 years, and over the course of their marriage, they’ve had three children together.

She also previously worked in interior design; meanwhile, her husband worked in construction as a developer.

So, they’ve remodeled and flipped houses as a husband and wife team– and she claimed that she was very hands-on in every project.

“Hands-on, meaning I literally ripped out and finished what was replaced, including painting the entire exterior and interior of our homes,” she explained.

So, she became a stay-at-home mom– which she and her husband agreed on before delving into their various home construction projects and having their children.

After that, she devoted much of her time to helping get their children through private school applications, which she felt were stressful for her entire family.

“And providing all guidance and support for our kids,” she added.

But now that their kids are grown up and out of her house, her husband has begun throwing their finances in her face– telling her that he “makes all the money” and that she has absolutely no say in how he spends it!

And while she admitted that her husband has acted like that for years, she’s becoming more concerned as they approach retirement– because apparently, her husband appears to be totally “oblivious.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.