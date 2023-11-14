She Wants To Go No Contact With Her In-Laws Because They Are Constantly Blaming Her For Everything From Her Husband’s Mental Health Struggles To Being An “Awful Mother”

This 27-year-old woman’s in-laws are, as she describes, pretty strange people.

She’s married to her husband, 32, and his mother, Tina, has never gotten along with her.

When her then-boyfriend first introduced her to his parents at their house for dinner, Tina and her husband, Aris, refused to talk to her or get to know her while they waited for the food to be done cooking.

Once the food was ready, her husband’s parents didn’t serve her a plate of food.

Later on, she learned that his mother adored his ex-girlfriend, so she was upset with him for ending the relationship and dating someone new.

Three years into their relationship, her husband suddenly started experiencing recurring panic attacks when he never had before.

“He didn’t know why. After a while, I suggested he go to a therapist. His mother kicked me out. She said that her son is not crazy, and the real reason for the panic attacks is that we don’t go out for dates as much as we should,” she said.

Her husband took her advice and started going to therapy to get to the bottom of where his panic attacks were stemming from.

Several months later, he and his therapist came to the realization that his anxiety and panic attacks were due to trauma from when he was a child because of his parents and how they treated him.

