She Went Camping With Her Boyfriend And He Proposed To Her In Such A Disappointing Way That She Can’t Get Over It

This 28-year-old girl has dated her 28-year-old boyfriend for 8 years, and she says that overall, they have a very secure and wonderful relationship.

However, he proposed to her on a camping trip they took a year ago, and it was so disappointing that she can’t get over it.

Her boyfriend didn’t get down on one knee, he didn’t give her a little speech about why he’s so in love with her, and he didn’t make any grand gestures.

She at least expected him to do one, if not all, of those things when asking for her hand in marriage.

So anyway, while she was on this 8-day long camping trip with her boyfriend, she fully expected him to propose a few days in.

But, on the final day of the trip, she was heartbroken that he had not asked her yet. That night, her boyfriend wanted to go fishing, so there she was, sitting in her own kayak seven feet away from him so he couldn’t see her crying for more than an hour about the fact that he hadn’t proposed.

They had hiked to some gorgeous spots and viewed some stunning sunsets, and she felt let down that he didn’t take it upon himself to propose somewhere like that or against a brilliant backdrop.

“When we brought the kayaks in after fishing until dark, he went to the truck, came back, and handed me a ring box saying, “This should make you happy,” she explained.

“That’s it, that’s all. I booked the same campsite on the same lake on the same day this year and hinted over and over again that he could make it up to me. He did not even acknowledge the anniversary of our engagement.”

