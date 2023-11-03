She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Greatly Exaggerated His Height, And She Was Looking Down On Him The Entire Time

Many men tend to stretch the truth about themselves on dating apps, particularly when it comes to their height.

For some men, their height is a sensitive subject because society perceives shorter men as less desirable. Although it may be a valid insecurity, there is never a good reason for blatantly lying about how tall you are.

A TikTok creator named Laura (@lauracathryn) is discussing a date she went on with a guy who greatly exaggerated his height. This date is just one out of the 300 she went on before finding her fiancé.

The moral of the story is to always do an extensive background check on your date prior to meeting them. So Laura had matched with a guy on a dating app. They seemed to have a lot in common, so they set up a date.

Before their date, she inspected his social media accounts and searched his name on Google just to make sure he was not lying about his identity.

Nothing alarming popped up during her investigation. He appeared to be normal and passed Laura’s background check.

His dating profile claimed he was six feet and two inches tall. Laura assumed he had probably added on a couple of extra inches. So she asked him how tall he was, and he told her he was six feet and two inches.

On the day of their date, they had planned to meet up at the train station. After Laura had arrived at the train station, he texted her, letting her know he was waiting just outside the platform.

Laura was impressed; not only was this guy tall, but he was also punctual! She walked toward the area he was waiting at but could not find him.

