She Went On A Lunch Date With A Guy, And Then He Demanded That She Kiss Him

Online dating can be a nightmarish experience. Catfishing, ghosting, and zombie-ing are just a few of the things that come with looking for love on the internet.

Plus, there’s the fact that many men don’t seem to have a clue about boundaries. Men who violate women’s boundaries are all too common.

Some may have been raised to understand that “no” means to be persistent and to try harder, while others may just not like being told no and feel entitled to what they want. Either way, it’s a dangerous problem that women everywhere have faced at least once in their lives.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @ladymari12501 is sharing a message to all women out there, warning them to stay vigilant when on dates and to never be fooled by a guy’s appearance.

So she went out on a lunch date at a restaurant with an older guy in his fifties. He was a graduate of Penn State University and had an MBA degree.

He looked like a harmless, respectful gentleman and dressed like a sophisticated businessman. However, she came to find out that looks can be deceiving.

In a comment, she revealed that he had paid for their meal and told her to put her wallet away. At the end of the date, he hugged her, which she was totally fine with.

But then, he wanted to kiss her. She informed him that she wasn’t comfortable with that, but he went ahead and kissed her cheek anyway. Afterward, he commanded her to kiss his cheek back, but she refused to.

So he leaned in and tried to go for a kiss on the mouth, causing her to pull away from him completely. She reiterated her stance, telling him no yet again. Finally, he relented.

