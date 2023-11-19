She’s Constantly Expected To Just Babysit Her Nephew For Free, But She’s Sick Of It

This woman, who is in her 30s, got married not that long ago.

She is on her third round of IVF, and she’s also taking online classes full-time.

Up until just recently, she was working full-time hours at a school, but she resigned from her position because she was going to start student teaching, which was required for her education, and the school she’d been working at wasn’t aligned with the grade level she needed to be student teaching for.

“I just wanted to take the time off working to bust out my classes as soon as possible and start teaching to make more money,” she said.

When she started the third round of IVF, she realized that she had to eliminate as many life stressors as she realistically could.

Sadly, her family hasn’t been supportive or shown much interest in the huge changes she’s had in her life.

Her family hasn’t celebrated her recent marriage or acknowledged the fact that she is adjusting to juggling quality time with her husband, school, and coping with infertility.

Unfortunately, it seems like her family only reaches out when they need her to watch her nephew.

“And when struggling with infertility, it can be a knife to the heart watching someone’s toddler. My family thinks because I do not have children, I have infinite amounts of free time, which is not true at all,” she explained.

