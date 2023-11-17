This Cranberry Aperol Spritz Recipe Is A Surefire Way To Spice Up A Classic Cocktail And Be The Star Of The Show At This Year’s Holiday Gatherings

Who doesn’t love a good, refreshing Aperol Spritz?

I remember trying my first Aperol Spritz the summer after my 21st birthday. Upon the first sip, I wasn’t quite sure how I felt about them, with the bitter, citrus flavor.

But once I gave it a few more tries, I was hooked. Now, they’re one of my top five favorite cocktails.

The fizzy, delicious cocktail has really made a comeback over the last few years, as younger generations have been embracing them and finding innovative ways to jazz them up.

While many of us feel like we could enjoy an Aperol Spritz during any time of year, they’re a famous summer cocktail, and a lot of bars take them off their seasonal summertime menu by the time the fall rolls around.

However, there are ways to enjoy a delicious, bright Aperol Spritz during the holidays!

Behold the Cranberry Aperol Spritz, a sweet and tangy holiday rendition of the beloved Aperol Spritz.

This recipe, created by TikTok food content creator Julianna McIntosh (@join_jules), who declares herself the ‘CEO of Spritz Season,’ is an excellent choice for any upcoming holiday gathering, from Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s Eve!

Plus, it’s super easy to make and a great option for a party’s signature cocktail.

Here’s how to make it!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.