Winter Doesn’t Mean Your Wardrobe Has To Look Frumpy: Here’s How You Can Appear Chic And Polished, Even In The Cold, By Embodying “French Girl Style”

When temperatures dip, it’s not easy to stay looking stylish, but if you want to gather inspiration for your winter outfits, there’s no one more fashionable than the French. During the cold weather season, French women somehow always manage to appear effortlessly chic and polished.

Luckily, it doesn’t take much to embody the French girl style. Their daily rotation includes thoughtful layers, tall boots, cozy knitwear, and long overcoats. With these essential winter wardrobe items listed below, you can elevate your ensemble and get the same look!

Oversized Wool Coat

If there’s one piece you’ll see over and over again on French women in the winter, it’s a long, oversized wool coat. The most popular colors of choice fall under a more neutral palette, such as navy, black, gray, beige, and camel.

This coat adds an air of sophistication to any outfit due to its elongated silhouette, whether you’re wearing jeans or a knit dress. It also is timeless and practical, keeping you warm against the winter chill. It is undoubtedly the number one staple in French-girl style.

Classic Turtleneck

Nobody does strategic layering quite like the French. A turtleneck is the perfect base for building a warm yet classy outfit. It’s smart and versatile, allowing you to create countless combinations. You can pair a turtleneck with a blazer, a button-down, a knit sweater, or all three if you want to experiment with different textures.

Since French women usually like to invest in high-quality pieces that will last them for years, the material of your sweater is an important factor to consider. Opt for fabrics like premium cotton or cashmere and wool.

Elegant Midi Skirt

