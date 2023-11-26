With A Jewel Box Laundry Room, You Might Actually Look Forward To Completing This Chore

In interior design, most people direct their focus to the living room, kitchen, and bedroom, considering those areas of the home to be the most important. Therefore, laundry rooms are often an afterthought since guests don’t spend much time there.

But you spend at least a couple of hours each week in your laundry room. So why not make the mundane chore more appealing by transforming your laundry room into a space you actually want to be in?

A laundry room is a practical space that is typically overlooked when it comes to decorating. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Your laundry room can be an element of surprise and a standout space in your house.

With a “jewel box” laundry room, you can create a space that’s a point of interest and a treat for the eyes. This home decor trend allows you to beautify your laundry room without having to sacrifice its functionality.

Fortunately, laundry rooms usually aren’t very large, so it won’t be as costly to revamp compared to a complete renovation.

When tackling a small space, attention to detail is crucial. Materials, textures, colors, and patterns should be cohesive, flowing together in harmony from floor to ceiling and evoking a mood that’s different from the rest of the rooms in the house.

A jewel box laundry room includes bold colors, statement light fixtures, and a generally playful palette that gives a dramatic impact. It should feel like you’re walking into an actual jewel box when you enter the room.

Natural stone or marble countertops for folding and hand washing stations provide a clean, crisp look that coordinates well with the washer and dryer. It has an air of luxury but doesn’t have to be cultivated with all items in the luxury price range.

You can give your laundry room some flamboyantly patterned wallpaper and paint the cabinets a bright, eye-catching color that will complement the walls.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.