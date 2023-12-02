Christmas Plaid Isn’t Just For Flannel Pajamas: Here’s How To Style This Festive Textile And Elevate Your Outfits This Season

During the holiday season, plaid is a pattern that everyone reaches for to create festive and fabulous outfits for all the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s parties. In general, its versatility makes it a popular go-to, even outside of December.

Christmas plaids share that same flexibility and include seasonal shades of red, white, and green that look classy for the winter. The vibes of Christmas plaid can change entirely, depending on what you choose to pair it with. Here are some fresh ways to wear plaid this Christmas that do not involve flannel pajamas.

Plaid Blazer

There’s nothing that can make you look more chic and put together than a blazer! A blazer in Christmas plaid will get you tons of compliments at office parties, family gatherings, or get-togethers with friends.

The tailored structure of a blazer offers a lovely contrast to the bold and busy lines of plaid, striking a balance between professional elegance and playfulness. Try styling a red and white plaid blazer with a low-cut burgundy top and a beige mini skirt.

Tartan Skirt

Plaid skirts are a classic wardrobe staple, but come Christmastime, you may feel that they’re too childlike to don as an adult. To avoid looking too much like a preppy schoolgirl, pair yours with pieces that are out of the ordinary to create an appropriate grown-up look.

For example, you can style your tartan skirt with a black asymmetrical top or with lighter neutrals like grays, tans, and whites for something a little more unexpected. If you’re feeling really brave, try wearing a graphic tee and over-the-knee boots with your tartan for a fun and casual appearance.

Two-Piece Plaid Set

