“Gas Station Core” Is The Latest Fashion Trend To Sweep TikTok, And It’s All About Affordability And Utility Wear That Can Be Worked Into A Sort Of Grungy ’90s Aesthetic

Trends always come and go, but it’s still important to stay in the know! Who could’ve foreseen that gas stations could be a source of style inspiration? Not me, that’s for sure.

However, TikTok has an uncanny way of turning the most common, mundane things into a catalyst for trendy new fashion statements. Gas station core is just one of the latest looks that people are rocking.

Gas station core is mostly about affordable, practical, oversized clothing that you can work into a grungy ’90s aesthetic. Some of the wardrobe essentials for gas station core include big, roomy tees, utility gear, and hats with slogans—all items you can buy at a gas station.

We’ll get into it more down below. You can pair any of these items with baggy jeans, cargo pants, or sweatpants.

Neck Gaiter

A crucial part of any gas station core outfit is a neck gaiter. Neck gaiters are pieces of fabric meant to shield the face and neck from the sun or cold conditions. That’s their original purpose, but believe it or not, they can actually be turned into a makeshift top!

Most neck gaiters come with a drawstring at the front. Simply adjust the fabric around your bust area to create your desired fit and secure it into a tube top.

Baseball Cap

Baseball caps are one of the best gas station finds and the easiest point to start from if you’re just now getting into gas station core. Look for a hat with the logo of a sports team or the gas station you’re shopping at.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.