He Wants To End His Marriage After He Found Out His Wife Had An Affair, But She Got Diagnosed With Cancer, And Now He Feels Guilty

This 32-year-old man and his wife, 30, have been married for the last six years, and they have been in a relationship for 9 years.

They’ve known each other since high school and had crushes on each other.

Years later, when they were in their early to mid-20s, they got back in touch.

Even though neither of them was interested in starting a committed relationship, they ended up falling for one other and began dating exclusively.

He was an optimistic, relaxed person, while his wife was smart and ambitious and sometimes utilized a pessimistic mindset to predict possible negative outcomes of situations.

From his perspective, their strengths and weaknesses were the perfect balance. His wife’s strengths helped him to plan his future and take steps toward making things happen, while his positivity influenced his wife to relish in the beauty of life.

After only two dates, he knew that this woman was the love of his life and that he wanted to marry her.

For the first couple of years into their relationship, they were so happy.

Several years later, they dealt with a lot of life-changing events and some difficult times as well.

