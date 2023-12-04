Her Boyfriend Slept With Another Woman Hours Before They Walked Around A Christmas Market Together

Two days ago, this 30-year-old woman had no choice but to dump her 32-year-old boyfriend of six years, even though she says he was the love of her life.

She was by her boyfriend’s side as he battled an awful illness. They had their future together mapped out. They were about to get a dog together.

He always reassured her that she was the love of his life. He purchased thoughtful gifts for her. He made sure to complete half of their household chores. He even loved to surprise her with random and sweet gestures.

He honestly treated her like a complete queen, but everything wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies. Several years back, she came across a profile on a dating site with a fake name and photos of her boyfriend.

“He confessed; told me he had felt isolated and was struggling with his confidence,” she explained.

“Apologized profusely. Worked hard to change. Then six months ago, after the hospital stay, the same thing. Stupidly, I gave him one more chance. He hadn’t slept with anyone, he said, and he was confused, struggling with his mental health…”

“I was heartbroken and wasn’t sure I could ever rebuild trust, but I gave it one final hail Mary. Two days ago, a day after we got back from our anniversary trip, one he had planned, with a very touching surprise for me. I thought we were finally starting to rekindle something.”

But then, two days ago, her boyfriend went for a walk by himself in a nearby city. She didn’t think it was suspicious at all since he frequently takes walks alone.

She also couldn’t imagine him doing anything to hurt her after they had such a wonderful time together.

