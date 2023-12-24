Her Soon-To-Be Sister-In-Law Doesn’t Want Her To Do A Father-Daughter Dance At Her Wedding, But She’s Refusing To Cut Out The Tradition Just Because Her Sister-In-Law Didn’t Get To Do It At Her Own Wedding

In a month, this 22-year-old woman and her fiancé, Andrew, 24, are getting married. Her sister-in-law, Jess, has spent the last several months with her in-laws.

Recently, Jess came over and asked how the wedding planning process was going. At this point, they had everything organized and set for the wedding.

She and Andrew were walking Jess through what they had planned for their wedding and reception.

“Jess interrupted us and said, ‘You’re not really doing a father-daughter dance, are you? When Andrew told her that we were doing the dance, she threw a fit, yelling and asking how we could do a father-daughter dance when we knew she didn’t get one,” she said.

If the circumstances of Jess not being able to have a father-daughter dance at her own wedding were because her father passed away, it would have been understandable for her to feel hurt that other brides get to share this beautiful moment that she missed out on.

But that isn’t the case.

“The reason she didn’t do the dance is because her father caught her husband stealing from them months before their wedding and confronted him about it, which led to an argument and Jess taking her husband’s side and uninviting him from her wedding,” she explained.

As far as she knew, Jess and her father had been working on resolving their differences and maintaining a relationship.

However, there is still tension between the two of them, and Jess repeatedly talks about the situation.

