Here’s Exactly How To Give A Guy Butterflies, In Case You Want To Leave Your Romantic Mark On A Man

Have you ever been on a date with someone, whether it was your first date or you were already a few dates in, and wondered if you gave them butterflies?

Well, one TikTok creator who makes a lot of relationship advice content recently gave some tips for guys and girls on giving someone butterflies in a casual situation.

Cassidy (@juminjuice) is a TikTok creator with a lot of great relationship advice, and one of the most popular videos on her page is part of a series where she teaches her viewers how to give their crushes or partners butterflies.

After all, there’s nothing like that tingly feeling when the person you’re falling for or are super into says or does something in a certain way.

In one of her most recent “giving them butterflies” videos, Cassidy explains how to do it simply while walking beside them.

Cassidy explains that this would occur when you’re walking next to your date or partner and suddenly have to move over. For instance, if a group of people was walking past you on the sidewalk and you had to move out of the way.

For guys who want to give a girl butterflies, Cassidy says that if it’s your first date and you’re still getting to know each other, he should gently pull her in by her shoulders to get her to move out of the way.

If he’s a few dates in with this girl and they know each other well, he can gently grab her by the waist and pull her in, adding an extra level of intimacy and closeness.

“That is definitely gonna get us,” says Cassidy.

