Pantone Just Named “Peach Fuzz” As Their 2024 Color Of The Year, Since It’s Welcoming, Cozy, And Compassionate

If you’re someone who loves to go into a new year with a specific vibe, aesthetic, or even a color, you need to keep up with Pantone’s colors of the year!

Recently, Pantone, the company best known for its famous Pantone Color System used by designers and artists to color-match specific colors, has named its 2024 Color Of The Year.

Pantone’s Color Of The Year has been an annual tradition for the company since 1999, where the company chooses a defining color based on various industries and trends that will be the “it color” for the forthcoming year.

So, drumroll, please! Pantone’s 2024 Color Of The Year is…Peach Fuzz!

Are you surprised? Or not surprised? While 2023’s color was Viva Magenta, a louder, edgier shade, 2024’s color is all about serenity and embracing our softer sides in the new year.

“At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion grows ever stronger as does our imaginings of a more peaceful future,” wrote Pantone’s Vice President, Laurie Pressman, in the Color Of The Year announcement.

“We are reminded that a vital part of living a full life is having the good health, stamina, and strength to enjoy it.”

Peach Fuzz is a lovely, soft, pink-orange color that may remind people of a more retro era. It’s associated with summer peaches, cheeky blushes, and feminine, nurturing vibes.

Laurie Pressman further explains in the announcement that Pantone wanted 2024’s Color Of The Year to represent human beings’ longing for connection and quality time in the new year.

