She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Boyfriend Move In With Her Out Of Spite Because He Already Turned Down Her Offer To Move In Together The First Time And Said He Wasn’t Ready

This 28-year-old woman is from Denmark, and she has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 28, for a couple of years now.

So, at the beginning of the year, they decided that they wanted to move in together after her boyfriend’s lease on his apartment was up. Apparently, the lease was supposed to end in February of next year.

Yet, earlier this month, she received some shocking news: her boyfriend just wasn’t ready to move in with her.

Now, she claimed that this has been a recurring theme in her relationship. According to her, her boyfriend isn’t the best when it comes to discussing his feelings.

However, every time she tries to take a step forward and advance their relationship to the next level, he tells her that he feels as though they are moving too fast.

“And I’ve tried to respect that,” she said, “But it is difficult for me, as I feel like he doesn’t love me as much as I love him.”

Still, when her boyfriend admitted that he wasn’t ready to move in with her, she was obviously hurt and upset, but she still accepted his decision. Then, she tried to move on from the situation.

Well, just a few days ago, her boyfriend tried to call his landlord in order to extend his current lease. And, spoiler alert, his landlord claimed that would not be possible.

So, all of a sudden, her boyfriend wants to move in with her after all, since he will not have a place to live after February.

