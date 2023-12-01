She Feels Insulted That Her Boyfriend’s Parents Called Her A Freeloader, And Wants Them To Aplogize

This woman and her boyfriend are both in their early 30s, and they have been together for a year now.

Her boyfriend does still live at home with his mom and dad, which she says makes things awkward for their relationship.

But her boyfriend is able to save a ton of money by living with his parents, so she understands why he’s doing it.

Lately, she’s been spending two or three days a week at her boyfriend’s family home so she can have dinner there and sleepover.

“Every night, my boyfriend’s mother makes dinner for everybody,” she explained. “She can get kind of cranky and irritable, so we all just try to give her her own space in the kitchen.”

“But whenever she asks for my help, I always give her whatever assistance she may need. I also do whatever tasks she wants around the house, including sweeping/cleaning the floors, cleaning up the kitchen and the dishes after dinner, buying things outside of the home that she may need/asks for, pickup up her vegetable/fruit co-op at the local farm when she’s out of town.”

For Thanksgiving weekend, her boyfriend asked his mom and dad if it would be alright for her to sleep over that Saturday evening, but they said no.

This made her sad, but her boyfriend came over to her place that night, and after she left her boyfriend’s family home, he got into a fight with his parents.

Her boyfriend’s mom said that all she does is show up for dinner and that she’s a freeloader. Her boyfriend’s mom went on to say she never helps cook or prepare dinner.

