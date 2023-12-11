She Laughed At Her Sister For Comparing Taking Care Of Pets To Being A Mom And Said She Had No Clue What It’s Like To Raise A Child

This 28-year-old woman has a 3-year-old son; meanwhile, her sister, who is 32, is child-free but has two big dogs and three cats. Her sister also views the pets as “her babies.”

Anyway, they were just catching up on the phone yesterday when, all of a sudden, her sister began complaining about how tough it is to be a “mother” to her cats and dogs.

Her sister claimed that the pets were very messy, noisy, and demanding. Her sister also complained about having to wake up early to feed them and take them on walks every single day.

Still, her sister told her that it was all worth it for the cats and dogs.

“And my sister said it was like having a human baby, but worse because animals don’t understand what she says,” she recalled.

Now, at that moment, she genuinely thought that her sister was kidding. So, she actually laughed out loud and pointed out how her sister had no clue what it was actually like to raise a “real child.”

Then, once she realized that her sister was being deadly serious, she was genuinely shocked by her sister’s audacity. This also caused her to begin laughing harder.

“I told my sister she knew nothing about the difficulties, responsibilities, joys, and challenges of being a mother,” she revealed.

“I said she was being ridiculous.”

