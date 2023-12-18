She’s Dishing On Exactly How Much It Cost Her To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Friend’s Wedding, Hoping To Help Other Women Budget As They Take On This Often Expensive Role

More and more women are becoming candidly honest about their feelings about becoming bridesmaids.

While many consider it an honor to be standing beside their close relative or friend on her wedding day, if that bride doesn’t offer any financial help, being a bridesmaid can be extremely expensive, and some women dread having to take on the role for that reason.

One TikTok user decided it might be informative and helpful to share how much she spent as a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding.

Shannon Detrick (@shanndertrick) is a lifestyle TikTok content creator who went viral after posting a video about the costs of being a bridesmaid last year.

“Posting for transparency, not to complain,” wrote Shannon in the caption of her video, as she loved being her friend’s bridesmaid. She simply wanted to be transparent about how much it can cost so that women can prepare themselves for taking on the role of a bridesmaid and decide whether or not they want to do it.

To kick things off, Shannon explains that she spent a pretty penny on the bachelorette party. As fun as bachelorette parties are, they’re often the equivalent of a fun, expensive trip. For her friend’s bachelorette party, Shannon spent $965 on flights, an Airbnb, and food.

To look bomb on her friend’s wedding day, Shannon got a nice mani-pedi, which cost $130, and a $50 spray tan. On the day of the wedding, she had her makeup done for $140.

Some bridesmaids have to pay for their dresses, while others get them paid for by the bride. Shannon’s dress, which was $99, was gifted to her. However, she still had to pay $106 for the dress alterations.

Finally, the hotel she stayed in for the wedding cost her $490. All of these expenses add up to a total of $1,881 spent on her friend’s wedding.

