Following Her Grandfather’s Passing, She Received A Strange, Four-Minute Voicemail That Included A Special Nickname Her Grandfather Called Her, And Now She Thinks He Might’ve Sent Her A Sign

On Christmas Eve morning, this girl awoke to hear her mother sobbing and being comforted by her father.

She raced out of her bedroom to find out what was going on, and her father broke the terrible news to her that her grandfather died.

Her grandfather was a beloved family member. He was wonderful, hilarious, and one of the sweetest people in the world.

Understandably, her entire family was devasted and stunned. They all sobbed together, but they’ve since been trying to stay occupied because thinking about the loss is so painful for all of them.

Several days after her grandfather’s passing, her father drove her to see her grandmother and her aunt, and her 3-year-old brother was also with them.

Nothing out of the ordinary happened on the drive, but that changed when she was at her grandmother’s house.

“When I was at her house, I checked my phone, and I saw that I had a voicemail. However, no one had called me. I had zero missed calls, and I even checked my call history. I decided not to listen to it until I got home,” she said.

She was at her grandmother’s house for several more hours before she went home. The rest of her night was pretty unremarkable, but suddenly, she remembered that she hadn’t yet listened to the mysterious voicemail. Oddly, it was a four-minute-long message, but she listened to it in its entirety.

“It was hard to make out what it was, but I noticed my voice and my dad’s voice through the broken-up sound. I didn’t think anything of it at first until around 52 seconds into the voicemail. I heard a voice very close to the speaker. It sounded broken up slightly, but my stomach dropped when I made out what the voice said: ‘Hello, Babi,'” she explained.

