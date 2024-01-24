He Took His Teen Daughter To Get A Nose Job Consultation For Her Birthday

Have you ever heard a teenager or young adult say they want a nose job or some kind of plastic surgery and cringed?

Young people getting plastic surgery is controversial, but it makes some of them very happy, especially if they have dramatic facial features.

One man, who’s been reconnecting with his estranged teenage daughter, booked her a nose job consultation appointment as a birthday gift because he knows she really wants one.

He’s 33-years-old and had a baby when he was very young. He didn’t feel ready to be a parent. After his former partner gave birth to his daughter, Sally, she also decided she wasn’t ready to be a mother.

Thankfully, his older brother Noah and his wife decided to take in Shelly and raise her as their own.

For most of Sally’s childhood, he kept his distance, as he didn’t want to make her feel unsettled, and she really enjoyed living with Noah and his wife.

However, over the last few years, he’s been reconnecting with her, and they’re trying to form a relationship.

As Sally’s gotten older, she’s developed the same nose shape as him, and unfortunately, it makes her self-conscious.

“She said before that she can’t wait until she’s able to get a rhinoplasty operation,” he explained.

