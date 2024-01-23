Her Dad Is Disappointed That She Donated Her Hair To Charity Instead Of Giving It To Her Stepmom To Make A Wig With

Ever since the pandemic hit, this 29-year-old woman began growing out her hair, and it got as long as halfway down her back.

She has never dyed her hair before, and she only blow-dries or styles it on occasion, so it’s quite healthy.

“My natural color is a very uncommon red, I’ve been told my whole life that it’s almost impossible to recreate,” she explained.

“It’s not an uncommon thing for people to tell me they want my hair. 2 weeks ago, I finally decided I wanted to cut it short and donate it to Angel Hair For Kids, a company that makes wigs for children fighting cancer and other illnesses.”

“I told my dad I was doing this, and when I was doing it, and he thought it was a great idea. I ended up cutting off 16 inches and have honestly never felt more like myself with my new haircut. I feel like I finally recognize myself again and, for the first time in years, feel good about myself.”

While she was at the salon getting her hair cut, she sent her dad a few photos of the process. Then, when her hair was done, she sent her dad photos of her new look.

An hour after sending her dad the photos, her 71-year-old stepmom, Jane, texted her to see if she would give her the hair she had cut off.

Jane wanted to have her hair made into a wig. Now, she and Jane have had a tumultuous relationship.

Back when she was in high school, Jane caused such a major problem and never apologized, so she went two entire years without speaking to Jane or her dad.

