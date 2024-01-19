Her Grandfather Gave Her Over $4,000 For Being The Relative Who Visited Him The Most, But Her Family Is Furious That She Accepted The Money

Have you ever had a grandparent give you or your siblings grief for not visiting them enough? Have you ever seen them do something petty because of that?

One young woman was shocked when her grandfather gave her a cash prize for being the relative who visited him the most last December out of all the other members of their family. However, when her relatives found out she accepted the money, they were furious.

She’s 21-years-old and has an 80-year-old grandfather she refers to as her granddad. When she visited him a few days ago, she was shocked when he handed her a jar full of cash with her name on it. The jar had around $4,075 in it.

He then explained that she had won a “game” he had set up for their family without telling anyone.

Throughout the entire month of December last year, her grandfather put around $127 in an individual jar for every hour a member of their family spent with him.

There was a jar for every family member, and anytime they visited for an hour from December 1st to the 31st, he put $127 in their jar. At the end of the month, the person with the most money in their jar won and got to keep the money, while the rest got nothing.

“He obviously didn’t tell anybody that he was doing this so that no one [would] spend extra time with him to get the money,” she said.

“At first, I didn’t want to accept the money, only because I didn’t think it was right to play games with people without them knowing, especially not your family. But after a while, he convinced me to take my prize money because I ‘earned’ it.”

When she went home with her money, her parents asked her what was happening. Her mom, her grandfather’s daughter, was very upset about the whole situation, especially when she found out she had come in 4th place for the most visits.

