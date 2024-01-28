His Wife Cheated So They’re Currently Separated, But She Wants To Spend Her Birthday With Him

Back in November, this 31-year-old man’s 33-year-old wife cheated on him. In December, she ended the affair, and he acknowledges that she could have kept the whole thing a secret, but she didn’t.

His wife felt enormously guilty for cheating on him, so she told him the truth about what she did. She confessed it all to him a month back.

His wife proved she blocked her affair partner and even showed him the messages between her and this guy.

The message showed his wife speaking highly of him, and she also admitted in the messages that she knew she was in the wrong for cheating.

“It shook me to my core not only for the cheating but also because she is, well was, someone whom I always respected for her high morals, her strong sense of right and wrong: her motto is, the world being a [bad] place is no excuse to be a [bad] person, you have to do and be better,” he explained.

“But this time, she apparently didn’t have the strength or will to be better. We are separate at the moment; she’s with her sister, and I am in our apartment.”

“We had long talks about this, and she gave me a written confession and account of her affair, and although I’m drafting up divorce papers, I’m more towards reconciliation than divorcing her because she confessed on her own and seems genuinely regretful and willing to make it up to me.”

That’s pretty much the whole story, and he does believe that his wife is trying to be better. He hopes she can live up to that, and he thinks she does feel genuine remorse for her actions.

She also is very excited about fixing their marriage, and he bets she can suspect he’s not thrilled to follow through with divorcing her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.