She Showed Up For A Date With A Guy, Only To Have Him Ditch Her When He Spotted His Ex-Girlfriend

When dating, it’s important to be upfront. Do not date others just for the purpose of trying to move on from your ex because it isn’t fair to the other person.

However, many people who aren’t over their ex do this exact thing and often end up leaving their dates in the lurch whenever their exes come calling.

TikToker Kelli Rose (@kellirose030) is talking about how a girl showed up for her date with a guy only to have him ditch her when he spotted his ex-girlfriend.

So, the date was at his apartment building, and they wanted to get some coffee at the coffee shop that was connected to the building.

While they were waiting in line to order, he looked back and declared that his ex had just walked into the coffee shop. Apparently, his ex lived in the same building but resided in different apartments.

He yelled out a greeting to his ex, but she ignored him and kept walking. The girl he was on a date with asked him what that was all about. He said he thought they were on good terms, but it seemed like they weren’t anymore.

They continued with their date, and eventually, they ran into his ex at the elevator. He tried to speak to her again, but it was clear that she did not want to engage in conversation with him.

He took his date up to his apartment and left her there so he could find his ex and talk to her.

She ended up leaving after forty minutes when he still hadn’t returned. She only waited for so long because she had wanted him to pay for her ride back home so she wouldn’t feel like the date had been a complete waste of time, money, and energy.

