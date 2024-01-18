This Low-Carb, Pasta-Free Chicken Alfredo Bake Will Make It Easier Than Ever To Ditch Carbs While Still Satisfying Your Tastebuds

If you’ve just started a low-carb diet, you might have found that it’s been hard to stick to your meal plan.

It seems like all the tastiest dishes are filled with carbs, so you can’t help but crave your usual noodles and pizzas.

Luckily, ditching carbs has never been easier. Adding this dinner to your repertoire will help you avoid a dinner rut and allow you to continue following your resolution to cut down on carbs.

TikToker Mayra Wendolyne (@lowcarblove) is demonstrating how to make her low-carb, pasta-free chicken Alfredo bake in a video with over 7.4 million views.

She began the video by saying, “I’ve lost over 100 pounds, and this is how I make a lighter version of a chicken Alfredo bake.”

First, she sprayed a baking dish with some avocado oil and filled it with freshly washed broccoli, which acts as a substitute for the pasta.

Not a fan of broccoli? Swap it out with Brussels sprouts, green beans, cabbage, kale, or zucchini! Next, Mayra added cooked chicken and shredded parmesan cheese to the mix. After that, it was time for the Alfredo sauce.

“I am using regular Alfredo sauce, but I’m going to add some almond milk just to make it a little lighter. This almost cuts the calories in half,” said Mayra.

You can also thin out the sauce with bone broth, which has the added bonus of providing you with more protein.

