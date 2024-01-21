When She Was 18, She Dated A Man Three Years Older Than Her, And Her Parents Absolutely Hated Him Because He Was Broke And Lacked Ambition

Parents’ reactions to their barely legal child dating someone older can vary, depending on their beliefs and the quality of the relationship.

Some may be more supportive of it, while others might have concerns about the differences in maturity and long-term compatibility.

In this case, one girl’s parents were against it. TikToker Epiphany Yang (@epiphanyy_) is talking about how her first boyfriend was an older guy her parents absolutely hated due to his lack of ambition and inability to take care of her.

When she was 18-years-old, she started dating a guy who was three years older than her. She thought he was super cool and mature because he had a car and was persistent about pursuing her. For their first date, he picked her up at her house, where she lived with her parents.

When he arrived, her parents sat him down in the living room and started interrogating him about his life and goals.

Looking back, Epiphany could understand why her parents weren’t a huge fan of her boyfriend at the time.

He didn’t have a job, wasn’t in school, still lived at home with his parents, and played video games all day long. She wasn’t even sure how he was able to pay for their date but believed that he had to ask his dad for money.

They went on a couple of more dates after that. One time, when he was on the way to pick her up, her dad blocked the door, trying to prevent her from leaving with the guy. Another time, Epiphany wanted to go to the fair.

She had a job, so she could actually pay for stuff, and she was going to go with her friends. However, her boyfriend wanted to go too, but he didn’t have any money.

