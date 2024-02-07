Her Boyfriend Slept With His Coworker, And Although She Dumped Him, She’s Considering Working Things Out

Three weeks ago, this 28-year-old woman’s 29-year-old boyfriend went out of town to attend a conference for work.

Sadly, he just admitted to her that on his trip, he slept with one of his coworkers. After he got back, he was acting strange, and she guessed something was going on with him.

However, never in her wildest dreams would she have anticipated that her boyfriend cheated on her.

She didn’t think he was capable of doing such a heartbreaking thing, and she says their relationship is so happy.

They have lived with one another for two years, and this Friday, they’re supposed to sign a new lease on a place.

“As soon as he told me, I broke up with him and told him I’m done,” she explained. “But after talking to him at length last night, he claims that it was a one-time thing and will never happen again.”

Her boyfriend said that if she does want to still be with him, he will do a number of things to make everything better.

He offered to go to therapy in order to work on his issues, and he said he would stop drinking, as apparently that was involved in his cheating.

He also said they could try couples therapy as well in an effort to fix things between them. While that’s all well and good, she’s not sure if that’s enough.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.