His Girlfriend Randomly Broke Up With Him As A “Test,” And He Only Found Out He’d “Failed” Her Little Stunt After She Showed Up At His House Claiming He Needed To “Do Better”

This guy and his girlfriend had been dating for nine months, and honestly, he thought everything in their relationship was wonderful.

Well, that was until one month ago when his girlfriend suddenly told him that she wanted to break up out of absolutely nowhere.

He was understandably confused by that, too, and asked her what had happened. At that point, his girlfriend just accused him of being inattentive to her and claimed that she deserved better.

“I was confused, angry, and hurt all at the same time. I thought I was paying her the right amount of attention, but obviously, she didn’t think so,” he recalled.

On top of that, he admitted that he actually would’ve fought to pay more attention to his girlfriend and salvage their relationship.

But, once she said that she could “do better,” he got very “riled up” and didn’t want to fight for her anymore.

That’s why he ultimately cut all communication with his girlfriend. He unfollowed her on social media and blocked her on all of his accounts. Plus, he even deleted her contact information and text messages from his phone.

“It was to the point that, even if I wanted to contact her, I couldn’t unless I drove to her place,” he explained.

“And I spent the month in pain, and I’ll admit, I cried a few times. Her words that she could do better haunted me.”

