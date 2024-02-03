She Made Her Fiancé Sign A Prenup, Which Included An “Infidelity Clause,” And He Became Very Offended And Claimed It Was Disrespectful

This woman is currently engaged, but she already makes a very generous income, and she only expects her earnings to grow in the upcoming years. Plus, she has invested some of her capital and knows that she will see strong returns as her investments mature. So, she realizes that she is “reasonably wealthy.”

Given that she will soon be tying the knot, though, her stable financial state has also been making her a bit nervous.

“I’m emphasizing this to highlight that, in the event of a divorce, I have a lot to lose,” she said.

That’s why, after getting engaged to her fiancé, she made it crystal clear that she wouldn’t get married without having a prior agreement in place to protect her finances. Back then, her fiancé was on board with this, too.

But, now that their wedding is inching closer and closer by the day, her fiancé has apparently gone back on his word.

“I think he just said what he needed to convince me to accept the marriage,” she revealed.

“And he probably didn’t think I was serious, but I certainly was.”

So, she actually spoke to her lawyer and was able to get a “very solid” prenuptial agreement drafted based on all of her concerns. Additionally, her lawyer suggested adding an “infidelity clause,” too, which was something she’d never even considered before.

Nonetheless, she accepted that clause and wound up telling her fiancé to review the prenup with his own lawyer. Then, they could all discuss and reach terms that are “mutually acceptable.”

