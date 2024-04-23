Her Boyfriend Has A Serious Criminal Record And Embezzled More Than $150,000 From His Job, Yet Never Told Her

It’s been a year so far that this 30-year-old woman has been dating her 37-year-old boyfriend, but she never knew that he has a serious criminal record.

She recently was having dinner at her home with her older brother when he very uncomfortably questioned her about whether or not she was aware of her boyfriend’s past.

“It turns out my brother had looked my boyfriend up and found an old article from 11 years ago about how my boyfriend embezzled over 150k from his previous workplace,” she explained.

“To say I’m shocked is a massive understatement. I brought it up with my boyfriend over the phone as soon as my brother left my house, and he came clean about it immediately, explaining at length what he did and why (financial struggles and pressure to pay off a mortgage, etc.) explained that the reason he got off so lightly (6 months community detention and 120 hours of community service) was because he felt guilty and essentially turned himself in and paid back all the money immediately as well as paying his employers all the court fees for his own sentencing.”

“I’m just at a loss here. I understand this was so long ago, but it’s repellent to me that this is something he was capable of.”

If it was a smaller offense, that would be another story, but she’s really upset about the fact that her boyfriend deceived and manipulated people.

She’s having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that these traits are clearly a part of his personality.

Throughout their relationship, she has picked up on her boyfriend telling small lies or caught him being subtly manipulative in order to get his way.

While she has found herself in tough financial situations before, she never, ever would have tried to embezzle money in order to help herself out.

