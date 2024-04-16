His Girlfriend Remarked That She’s Out Of His League, And It’s Making Him Feel Awful

For the last two months, this 22-year-old guy has been dating a girl the same age as them. They actually started out as friends, and they were close for two years before deciding to let things take a romantic turn.

He really believed their relationship was excellent, but then his girlfriend made a remark that left him feeling awful.

“She recently made a comment that while she is attracted to me, she is “a little above my league” in terms of looks,” he explained.

“I don’t think she meant to be mean, and I’ve suspected for a while that the main reason she is dating me is because she thinks I’m funny, but this cut me kind of deep.”

“I know that people often don’t just date the people they find the most physically attractive, but hearing her say that just makes me feel ugly.”

He knows his girlfriend has high standards when it comes to the guys that she dates. His girlfriend has only been in one serious relationship before him, and it lasted a year.

Despite that, his girlfriend has always been hit on constantly, and guys try to talk to her or ask her out pretty much on a daily basis.

After she made the comment about being out of his league, he’s feeling like she’s simply settling for him for the moment.

“I’m not really the jealous type, but I don’t know how I could have a long-term relationship when she explicitly told me that she could date a more attractive person if she wanted,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.